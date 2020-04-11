KL top cop confirms received report of Selangor Mansion residents hurling objects at Armed Forces personnel

A Selangor Mansion resident looks on as Armed Forces personnel cordon off the vicinity with barbed wire on Jalan Masjid India April 7, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Police have confirmed receiving a report lodged against some residents at the Selangor Mansion for allegedly throwing items such as bottles, garbage bags and flower pots at Malaysian Armed Forces personnel installing concertina wires in the area.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the report was lodged by the complainant after being informed of the incident by the personnel involved.

He stressed, however, that police did not receive any report regarding foreigners throwing urine-filled bags at MAF personnel as reported in a local newspaper.

“No injuries have been reported and security in the affected areas is under control. In addition, the use of helmets by military personnel is in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures set by the MAF.

“The case is being investigated under Section 511 of the Penal Code and Section 324 of the Penal Code, namely attempt to cause injury to civil servants by throwing items such as bottles and flower pots,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said the complainant’s statement had been recorded, and further investigations would be carried out before action is taken.

“We really look forward to the cooperation of all parties in complying with the movement control order and enhanced movement control order to break the Covid-19 chain of infection,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Bernama reported that Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang had denied claims on social media that MAF personnel stationed at Selangor Mansion wore helmets to protect themselves from the bags of urine thrown by foreigners. — Bernama