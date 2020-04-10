PKR man tells Baru Bian to form own party instead of joining Parti Sarawak Bersatu

Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian (pic), Saratok Member of Parliament Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie ak Mongin left PKR before the collapse of the PH federal government. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, April 10 — Sarawak PKR secretary Joshua Jabeng today urged Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian to form his own party, instead of joining Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) led by former state Second Minister of Finance Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“If Baru wishes to continue to defend the interest of the Dayak community, then it is best for him to form a brand new local party,” he said when commenting on reports that Baru and his supporter’s intention to join PSB.

He said the news about Baru's plan to join PSB comes as a surprise.

State PKR Mas Gading chairman Boniface Willy Tumek, when contacted, denied that Baru and his supporters, including him, have intended to join PSB as widely speculated.

“No, as of now, nothing (about intending to join PSB).

“We have had some discussions about (forming) a new political platform, but nothing to do with PSB,” he said.

Willy said claims by Jabeng that Baru and his supporters intended to join PSB is not correct.

Baru, who is also Ba’Kelalan State Assemblyman, could not be reached for comment.

Willy and Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How are among the 12 branch chairmen recommended by the new state PKR leadership to be sacked for allegedly collaborating with other parties outside Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Baru, Saratok Member of Parliament Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie ak Mongin left PKR before the collapse of the PH federal government.

Yesterday, Wong said Baru, a former state PKR chairman, and his supporters were welcomed to join PSB.

He also stressed that PSB’s door was open to any Sarawakian who share its vision and mission and who was willing to fight for equality and justice for all communities in Sarawak.

Wong added this included members of all parties across the political divide including members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).