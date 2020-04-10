MCO: Seven foreigners among 20 caught gambling in condo

Several people were arrested by the police after disobeying the movement control order in Bagan Lalang, Butterworth April 9, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, April 10 — Seven foreigners were among 15 men and five women who were arrested for gambling in a condominium unit here yesterday, during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police raided the place at about noon and caught 13 Malaysian men, a Singaporean man, a Thai man and five Vietnamese women in the midst of a gambling session.

“In the raid, police seized two loud speakers, two television sets, microphones, RM56,400 in cash, a deck of 52 playing cards, ketamine weighing about 34 grams and about 17 grams of syabu,” he told reporters here today.

He said the suspects were aged between 19 and 66, and seven of them had criminal records for gambling, prostitution and drugs while 12 tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020 and Section 12 (2) and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The foreigners will also be investigated under Section 6 (1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” Ayob Khan said.

He warned the people against gathering together in any place for purposes of entertainment or gambling during the MCO period. — Bernama