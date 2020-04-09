Covid-19: Proton to produce face shields for frontliners

Health workers in protective suits are seen at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 9 — Proton Holdings Bhd has risen to the occasion by taking an exceptional move to produce face shields, an important personal protective equipment (PPE) component worn by health workers on the frontline.

As Malaysia continues battling Covid-19, the national automaker is stepping up to the plate again to do its part to support the country’s frontliners.

Production is set to begin on April 13 at Proton’s headquarters in Shah Alam with the assembly to be undertaken by staff members who have volunteered their services.

The target is to produce 60,000 face shields and the total production time is estimated to be approximately 20 days.

The production of the face shields, which would be distributed for free, followed the loan of 50 units of the Proton X70 to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“As a national automotive brand, Proton is driven by its responsibility to develop the local car industry and support Malaysia and its people in their time of need.

“We have the knowhow to produce cars. So, we are using that knowledge to produce PPEs to support the brave men and women on the frontline in containing the spread of Covid-19,” Proton deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said in a statement.

He said the face shields will be delivered in batches, and Proton will work closely with the MoH to distribute them according to the level of need in each district. — Bernama