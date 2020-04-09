Covid-19: Sabah receives PPE from China for use by frontliners

Health workers in protective suits are seen at Selangor Mansion in Jalan Masjid India April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — The Sabah government today received contributions of various personal protective equipment (PPE) for the use of frontliners on duty trying to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the contributions were presented by the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu Liang Caide together with Wylong Holdings Sdn Bhd and Le Xiao Yao (M) Sdn Bhd.

“The contributions comprised 52,000 pieces of face masks; 1,000 PPE; and 200 sets of goggles,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over the contributions at the Sabah State Administrative Centre today.

He said a total of 70,000 pieces of face masks contributed by Wylong Holdings Sdn Bhd would be received in stages for distribution to the various agencies on duty.

Meanwhile, Liang said that when China faced the Covid-19 pandemic, Sabah and the Chinese community in the state had also made efforts to help the people in China.

He said that through cooperation with China’s government, its consulate in Kota Kinabalu acquired the PPE in China and sent them to Sabah on March 29.

“Our medical team from China will also be coming (to Sabah), but details of that will be announced later,” Liang said. — Bernama