PPE supply for hospitals is enough, says Health D-G

Health workers in protective suits are seen at Selangor Mansion in Jalan Masjid India April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners in hospitals, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said many parties had contributed PPE to the ministry, including fashion industry players and the Department of Prison.

“We don’t have a shortage in our stock, but we are aware that the use of PPE has increased by two to three times,” he told a daily news briefing on Covid-19 here today.

He also commended MOH personnel for producing their own PPE which helps the country to reduce import of the items. — Bernama