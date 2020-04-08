MCO: Perlis looking to achieve 100pc compliance, says MB

An Armed Forces personnel conducts checks on a vehicle during a roadblock in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KANGAR, April 8 — Perlis is looking to be among the first states in the country to achieve 100 per cent compliance with the Movement Control Oder (MCO) which is in force until April 14.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said Perlis had currently reached a compliance rate of 96 per cent, however, this was no reason for people to ease off.

“Don’t feel too comfortable ... we still have four per cent to reach 100 per cent. We are all still subject to the MCO currently in force. Obey the instruction to stay at home. Head out only for urgent needs such as buying necessities.

“If we can reach a 100 per cent compliance rate in the near future, there is no doubt that Perlis and Malaysia can be freed from this pandemic,” Azlan said during a brief press conference held at the State Assembly Complex here, today.

He was met by reporters after receiving a donation of 6,000 face masks and 4,000 gloves from the Chinese Government, presented by Consul General Lu Shiwei from the Chinese Consulate General’s Office in Penang.

Azlan said the facemasks and gloves would be distributed to frontliners as well as those in need in the state. — Bernama