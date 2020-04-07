Ismail Sabri: Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion under EMCO after 15 positive Covid-19 cases

Police cordon off Selangor Mansion, on Jalan Masjid India, with yellow tape after a spike in Covid-19 cases within its premises April 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion as the fourth location to observe an enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Ismail Sabri said this decision was made after the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) confirmation that 15 Covid-19 positive cases had been detected at both premises.

“Given the number of cases, the government as advised by the health minister has decided to execute the fourth directive of an EMCO on these two buildings.

“The EMCO for these two buildings involve 6,000 residents in 365 residential and commercial units,” said Ismail Sabri today during the Defence Ministry’s daily press conference.

Prior to Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion, three other areas were also placed under an EMCO due to the high number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded.

The locations are Simpang Renggam (Kluang, Johor), Hulu Langat (Selangor) and Menara City One on Jalan Munshi Abdullah here.

“The EMCO will start today and will end when the Covid-19 case detection at every residential and commercial unit in the two buildings is completed.

“So, in these 14 days, with the EMCO in place, all residents in the two buildings must undergo compulsory health checks,” Ismail Sabri added.

For the entire duration of the EMCO, all non-residents and visitors are prohibited from entering the area.

“Residents are to remain in their respective units during the EMCO.

“I would like to advise those who have friends or relatives who live there that they are discouraged from visiting,” he said.

On March 29, the government announced an EMCO for seven villages in Hulu Langat, after 71 positive cases were identified among 274 residents of a tahfiz school, Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah in Sungai Lui, where students learn Quran memorisation.

The week before, an EMCO was also announced for two areas in Simpang Renggam after 61 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded there, out of 83 in Kluang.

During the order, everyone in the area is under a house curfew, while non-locals are not allowed in with all entry points blocked.