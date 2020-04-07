Health D-G: 69 sporadic Covid-19 cases, origin unknown

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Sporadic transmissions of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been recorded, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed today.

In his daily Covid-19 press briefing, he said health authorities have identified 69 cases without any clear source of infection and were unrelated to any of the major clusters previously named.

However, Dr Noor Hisham stressed that the number was small compared to the total confirmed infections that reached 3,963 today.

“We definitely have sporadic cases. From our daily testing record, we have performed over 8,025 tests for sporadic infections and 69 were positive,” he said.

He also said some that previously appeared to be sporadic infections were later traced to established clusters, but investigators were unable to resolve these 69 cases.

Sporadic cases are those in which investigators cannot conclusively determine where the patient was exposed to Covid-19, which hampers effective contact tracing.

The Health D-G also went on to say that 88 per cent of positive Covid-19 cases so far were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.