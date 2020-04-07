Ahmad Maslan’s bid to bin money laundering, false statement charges to be heard April 15

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Sessions Court will set a new date to hear Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan's application to strike out the money laundering and false statement charges that were framed against him.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh representing Ahmad, 52, told Bernama, the court adjourned the application's hearing, following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) by the government.

“The defence received an email from the court notifying that it has set April 15, for case management, both for Ahmad's main charges and his application to strike out the charges,” he told Bernama via a WhatsApp message.

The application was supposed to be heard today before Judge Azman Ahmad.

On the first charge, Ahmad was accused of money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, and in doing so, had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27, 2013, which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

On the second charge, Ahmad was accused of giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama