EMCO to focus on specific areas, smaller radius moving forward, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will now be focused on specific areas with a small radius.

“The Health Ministry is monitoring several areas where EMCO will be enforced.

“However, they are still in the process of detailing and studying, because this time we want to be more focused on the area where it will be enforced,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri said that the authorities do not want to impose EMCO on a large radius.

“This is the agreement which has been reached in today’s meeting. For example, maybe last time only one village might be affected, but the area which was closed might be huge with about a six or seven-kilometre radius,” he said

“This time it will be different. In the case of Lembah Pantai here the density is high, so we will see how and which areas should be locked down.

“We also need to know that if a place is locked down, then the residents can’t come out from the house, can’t buy food and so on. So that is why the Health Ministry will come out with new standard operating procedures on the areas which will be fully locked down now,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that Lembah Pantai recorded the highest number of patients with Covid-19, surpassing Petaling, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data.

It recorded 367 cases as of April 4. This was followed by two districts in Selangor — Petaling and Hulu Langat with 308 and 307 cases, respectively.