International flights to Penang halted, says CM

All airlines at the Penang International Airport have cancelled their international flights into the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — All airlines at the Penang International Airport (PIA) have cancelled their international flights into the state, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the matter was informed to him by PIA Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

“I was told that currently there are no international flights into the state. All airlines at PIA have suspended their international flights to a date to be announced later,” he said in a news conference via Facebook live-stream today.

However, he said domestic flights are operating as usual.

On international passengers who are transiting through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2, Chow said they must undergo quarantine process in Kuala Lumpur before continuing their journey to Penang.

“All international passengers arriving at KLIA, even Penang residents, they must undergo quarantine in Kuala Lumpur and are not allowed to continue their journey to Penang,” he said. — Bernama