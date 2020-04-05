Health D-G: One visitor to Italy caused 37 Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia remains vulnerable to imported Covid-19 cases that could become new local clusters after one patient who returned from Italy caused 37 other infections. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Malaysia remains vulnerable to imported Covid-19 cases that could become new local clusters, health authorities warned after one patient who returned from Italy caused 37 other infections.

Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said the example also showed why it was essential for those possibly exposed to Covid-19 to be forthright with health authorities.

In his given example, the Health D-G said Malaysia’s Case 1,580 had been to Italy but did not disclose this upon returning to the country.

The person then became an index patient who went on to infect over three dozen other people, resulting in at least five deaths and leaving one in critical condition.

“As of noon today, 180 countries worldwide have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As such, there is definitely a risk of importing other countries’ Covid-19 cases into the country and causing a local spread,” he said during his daily press conference.

Earlier, he reported 179 new Covid-19 cases to push Malaysia’s total up to 3,662.

Four more Covid-19 patients have also died, raising the death toll to 61 nationwide.