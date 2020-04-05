Covid-19: Ikea Tebrau closes food takeaway service after worker tests positive

People are seen queueing at 7am ahead of the opening of the Ikea Tebrau store in Johor Baru November 16, 2017. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 5 — Ikea Tebrau’s food for takeaway service will be temporarily closed until further notice after one of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on its website, Ikea Tebrau said it had been informed of the diagnosis on April 1 and was therefore working closely with public health officials.

The statement said it would undertake thorough cleaning and sanitisation of its common areas and facilities in accordance with guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

Ikea Tebrau said all necessary actions would also be taken to ensure the safety of its customers and co-workers as they are its utmost priority.

“We urge everyone to take their own precautionary measures as well to be protected from Covid-19,” it said, adding that the service will resume once they receive clearance from the authorities. — Bernama