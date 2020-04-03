ERL to halt services for rest of MCO due to low ridership

ERL said it will continue to provide services to all its passengers once the MCO is lifted. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Effective tomorrow, the Express Rail Link (ERL) is suspending all its rail services for the duration of the current movement control order (MCO) extended period due to the very low numbers of ridership in the past eight days.

ERL in a statement today said the Covid-19 pandemic has completely halted all air travels and closed almost all offices and services, resulting in virtually no air travellers and limited commuters using ERL’s services.

“The company has consulted with the relevant authorities and decided to temporarily suspend its services for this period. ERL will continue to provide services to all its passengers once the MCO is lifted,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, ERL added the temporary suspension of ERL’s services in Kuala Lumpur is reflective of similar unfortunate circumstances in many countries namely City Airport Train in Vienna, Rhonexpress in Lyon, Gatwick Express in London, Gautrain in Johannesburg, and Airport Express Line in New Delhi.

ERL apologises for the inconvenience caused, and passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements for their transportation.

It also advised its passengers to submit any unused tickets for a refund through its Customer Enquiry.

For further details and updates, kindly visit www.KLIAekspres.com, KLIA Ekspres Facebook or call Customer Enquiry at 03-2267 8000 (Monday to Friday 8:30am-6:00pm local time). — Bernama