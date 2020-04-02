Tuan Ibrahim: Environment Ministry rebranded as Ministry of Environment and Water

Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the Cabinet agreed with the rebranding on April 1. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 2 ― The Ministry of Environment has been rebranded as the Ministry of Environment and Water (MEWA) in line with the government’s decision to allocate the responsibility of water management and environmental sustainability to it.

In a statement issued today, Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the Cabinet agreed with the rebranding on April 1.

“The creation of MEWA will facilitate synergy between the two aspects of water management which were previously separated, namely water resources and water services,” he said.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage was responsible for water resources while the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) was responsible for monitoring water services involving supply and irrigation.

“Both functions will be combined under MEWA to strengthen management of the water eco-system in the country so as to ensure sufficient and sustainable water resources and supply,” said Tuan Ibrahim, adding that MEWA will also integrate the environment and water sectors.

Tuan Ibrahim said MEWA will also be responsible for issues involving climate change and bio-safety, and will spearhead the growth of the green economy.

“MEWA will also focus on education and public awareness as well as building a culture based on the importance of the environment and water,” he said. ― Bernama