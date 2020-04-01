Prihatin: ‘No record’ individuals can make new applications, says IRB

People who have not yet registered for the Prihatin aid can start a new application starting April 1 through the official website of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for the BPN assistance. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Individuals who received a ‘no record’ result when checking the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid via the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) official portal can make new applications online until April 30.

All they have to do is to click on the ‘new application’ icon and follow the instructions given to make the application.

IRB said in a statement today that manual applications using the form was not possible now as all IRB premises would be temporarily closed until the Movement Control Order (MCO) period ends on April 14.

According to IRB, appeals on unsuccessful applications could be submitted through the agency’s official portal https://www.hasil.gov.my or https://bpn.hasil.gov my starting April 3.

However, Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) aid recipients in the B40 group and the M40 who have income tax data with the IRB do not need to register for the BPN.

The BSH recipients are automatically eligible for BPN, while the M40 group will be evaluated based on the amount of income and other criteria set by the government.

Due to high traffic to access the official portal, the public were advised to check their status during non-peak hours.

The situation occurred because the application for BPN was opened today.

BPN is part of the initiatives under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently.

The Hasil Care Line (HCL) call centre, which resumed operation on March 30, operates throughout the MCO period from 9 am to 5 pm from Sundays until Fridays and could be reached at 03-89111000 or +603-89111000 for those who are abroad.

Any enquires concerning the BSH can be directed to the toll-free line at 1800-88-2747. — Bernama