No Ramadan bazaars in Selangor this year due to Covid-19, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 1, 2020. The mentri besar said Ramadan bazaars throughout Selangor will be cancelled until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 1 — Ramadan bazaars throughout Selangor will be cancelled until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today.

He said the decision was made during the state exco council meeting earlier today.

“It will be cancelled until further notice, or until the Health Ministry gives the green light for it to be held, subject to stringent policies including social distancing and the like,” Amirudin said during a press conference at his official residence in Seksyen 7.

The mentri besar was announcing Selangor’s two-phase Covid-19 economic stimulus package worth up to RM400 million, which included RM9.5 million in aid set aside by the Selangor Zakat Board (Lembaga Zakat Selangor) for 20,000 B40 families, primarily aimed at small traders or hawkers whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic.

“Each family will receive between RM200 to a maximum of RM500 per individual. The payments began on Friday (March 27) and are expected to be completed by this coming Friday (April 3),” he said.

Selangor follows in the steps of Melaka, Negri Sembilan, and Terengganu — all who have cancelled this year’s Ramadan bazaars as part of their efforts to stem the number of Covid-19 positive cases from increasing.

The package’s other benefits include a one-off payment of RM200 for 2,500 Selangor residents currently studying at public universities in Sabah and Sarawak, at a cost of RM196,800.

“To lighten the burden of higher education students in Selangor, the state government will also defer the automatic loan repayments of borrowers, starting on April 1 until September 30, as well as setting aside RM6.07 million to provide free food aid to them via their universities.

“Up to 2,700 participants in the Smart Sewa scheme will have their monthly rentals postponed from April to June. All taxpayers will be granted a one-month extension on paying their land and parcel taxes, starting on May 31 to June 30,” Amirudin said.

RM500,000 has been allocated for agropreneur aid, benefiting 5,000 farmers and fishermen and ensuring a constant supply of food for them. 2,000 farmers, breeders and fishermen will be assisted in terms of crop seeds, livestock, tools and raw materials, at a cost of RM1 million.