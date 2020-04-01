Nilai Medical Centre offers Covid-19 drive-through tests, promises results within 48 hours

Nilai Medical Centre's testing is offered at RM580 for the general public and RM500 for senior citizens (aged 60 years and above) and healthcare workers. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Nilai Medical Centre will provide drive-through Covid-19 testing with results ready within 48 hours starting today.

Its ‘time-sensitive’ initiative is aimed at supporting the Ministry of Health’s efforts to scale up detection, isolation and treatment; all with the aim to flatten the curve and eliminate the virus.

“With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the 10-minute drive-through test will encourage the public to get tested if they have any concerns or suspect that they may have been exposed to the virus. The drive-thru concept minimises close contact while also ensuring the safety of our staff. Swabs are taken while individuals remain in their vehicles. If any persons are tested positive, we will immediately notify and direct them for treatment at the appropriate government hospitals.

“With the fast processing drive-through test, Nilai Medical Centre is able to play an important role to expedite medical attention and isolation. We want to stand in solidarity with our fellow healthcare professionals at government facilities and do our part to help,” chief executive officer Jasmine Lau said.

Nilai Medical Centre’s drive-through Covid-19 testing is available from Wednesdays to Fridays, 2pm–5pm. The test is offered at RM580 for the general public and RM500 for senior citizens (aged 60 years and above) and healthcare workers.



