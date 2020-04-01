Health D-G: Putrajaya developing software to predict, locate Covid-19 cases

A drone is used by Malaysian police to monitor social distancing at the Chow Kit market in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today the government is in the midst of developing a software that could predict and locate the Covid-19 cases among the Malaysian.

He said that the software would allow the authorities to take fast action against the spread of the infection at the hotspots area.

“The Health Ministry together with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is working hard to create a software that would be able to predict and to even locate some of our cases in certain areas,” he said in a press conference this evening.

“For example, we know Simpang Renggang in Johor has spikes of cases and also in Sungai Lui. With this software we can take fast action in these areas,” he added, referring to areas now under extended movement control order.

Separately, Dr Noor Hisham also said that the government has received the Covid-19 rapid test kits from Korea and conducted the verification test today.

“Tomorrow, we will know the result of the test. If the result shows high accuracy on the tracing of Covid-19, then we will order about 200,000 units of the test kits from Korea,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the rapid test kits can be done in the clinics and hospitals, and no need to be sent to the laboratories.

“We have about 444 clinics that can carry out this test as they are equipped with bio-safety cabinets, which is the only requirement a facility should have for the test.

“This will expedite the whole antigen test process,” he said.