Covid-19: Now, Befrienders KL operates via Skype voice calls

Lim said the organisation noted a 13 per cent increase in the number of calls received during the first week of MCO. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Two weeks into the national movement control order (MCO), levels of anxiety and helplessness have definitely ramped up.

The Befrienders KL, a non-profit organisation that offers emotional support to those feeling depressed, distressed or suicidal, said there was a definite increase in the number of calls received.

“In the first seven days of MCO, there was a 13 per cent increase in the number of calls received where nine per cent of those calls were due to issues related to Covid-19 or the MCO,” said Kenny Lim, executive director of The Befrienders KL, in a statement.

While they continued to operate out of their Petaling Jaya centre in the early stages of the MCO — with the approval of the Petaling Jaya District Police — this proved no longer viable as the district started to record a high concentration of Covid-19 cases.

“We were advised to consider alternatives to reduce or eliminate movement of our volunteers,” Lim explained.

That is when The Befrienders KL transitioned to using Skype to allow their volunteers to continue providing support from their homes.

Just go to www.befrienders.org.my for information on how to download, install and use Skype as well as their operating hours.

“We will provide regular updates as well on our Twitter and Facebook accounts (@BefriendersKL) on the duration and operating hours for this service,” added Lim.