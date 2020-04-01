Aminolhuda Hassan appointed Johor Opposition leader, while state Pakatan promises assistance amidst Covid-19 crisis

Aminolhuda (centre) was previously the Johor PH state coordinator, a post created shortly after the southern state fell to the new Perikatan Nasional in late February. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — Johor’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) yesterday appointed the state chapter’s Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Aminolhuda Hassan as the new state Opposition leader after the coalition lost its mandate to lead the state.

The appointment of the 61-year-old Parit Yaani assemblyman was endorsed and agreed by the three PH parties, namely DAP, PKR and also Amanah.

Aminolhuda was previously the Johor PH state coordinator, a post created shortly after the southern state fell to the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) in late February.

According to a Johor PH statement issued late yesterday, the state speaker and state secretary have been informed on the latest appointment.

Meanwhile, Johor PH said it is willing to work with the state government in handling the Covid-19 outbreak, but stressed that it should be done through proper channels.

“We oppose any independent appointment of PH members to government positions under the PN government.

“If PN wishes to work together, it should be done through discussions,” read the statement.

Johor PH said that the focus now was on the welfare of the people as a result of the 28-day movement control order (MCO), which was enforced on March 18.

“At this critical moment, the people’s welfare is PH’s priority. We are ready to reach out to all people regardless of race, religion or background.

“We understand that the MCO has brought concern and inconvenience to the people, especially to the less fortunate,” read the statement.

During the MCO period, PH said municipal council members, village heads and community leaders, including PH local community leaders, have served their respective communities.

“Although their tenures in these positions expired yesterday (March 31), they continued to work hard to fulfill their obligations to the community.

“In this regard, Johor PH also promised to help all the people in need during the MCO,” read the statement, adding that Johor PH will also mobilise its grassroots machinery to help the people and hold fast to its principles.

Johor PH also urged all party members to be involved in assisting the people, but to uphold their principles and play a role as experienced Opposition in the state government administration.