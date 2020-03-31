Syed Saddiq: Stolen cash belonged to family, meant for house renovation

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today clarified that the cash stolen from his home belongs to him and his parents and was meant for renovation for their house. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today clarified that the cash stolen from his home belongs to him and his parents and was meant for renovation for their house.

In a statement today, Syed Saddiq said he will cooperate with the proper authorities on the matter and stressed that he and his family have got nothing to hide, following a report lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“If it is true that it is illicit money, why should we report it? I am aware that a MACC report was made and understand MACC’s duties in investigating all allegations and reports.

“I will provide full cooperation in assisting the MACC investigation,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said out of the total, RM90,000 belonged to him, RM50,000 to his mother, and RM70,000 to his father. This brings a total of RM210,000.

“The majority of the money is being used for the purpose of renovating the house that we own together. The other is for personal purposes.

“To this day I do not own a house. With that, father and I took the decision to buy a house together. And I hope to move into the house after the renovation is complete,’’ he said, further stating that the house has not yet been renovated or furnished.

While media reports have stated that some RM250,000 were stolen, Syed Saddiq clarified that the exact amount as stated in his police report was an estimation, as his parents were also affected.

Syed Saddiq also stated that a police report was made against allegations by certain parties that had linked the missing money to an affair with an unknown woman.

“This is a slander to bring down the reputation of my family and myself.

“I will not compromise on integrity and will ensure that my family and I fully cooperate in assisting the police and the MACC.

“I hope everyone stops speculating and gives the authorities the opportunity to investigate,’’ he said in a statement.