FT minister says won't cancel Ramadan bazaars, but will better manage human traffic

Federal Territories minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is pictured during disinfection work in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The management of Ramadan bazaars in the Federal Territories will be modified from this year to prevent congestion at the stalls, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the ministry will work with the relevant parties on this before making an announcement soon.

“Just because Singapore or other parties have announced that there will be no bazaars this year does not mean we will say the same thing,” he told the media before viewing the disinfection works carried out at shops in Presint 15 here today.

He said the Ramadan bazaars will not be cancelled but will be adjusted as they were needed by the people, especially those living in the cities.

“We have to think of the need of rural folks who do not have the time to cook after returning from work,” he said.

"I want this matter to be looked at as previous Ramadhan bazaars were usually big and spread out, and we probably cannot do the same (this year),” he said.

He added that the Ramadan bazaars this year could be held with up to 50 stalls in any one place, maybe even only 10 stalls which are spaced out and opened in many places.

“Whether the movement control order (MCO) is continued or not, we will not carry on with the old way which could cause health problems.”

“We have to improve our lifestyle, not just exercise self-discipline during the MCO, there are many things we can learn and continue to practise post-MCO,” he said. — Bernama