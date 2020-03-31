Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah thank frontliners and Health DG for efforts against Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali attend the launch of the National Heritage and Culture Charter in Kuala Lumpur September 20, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 31 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, observed National Doctors Day by thanking all medical personnel currently fighting to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

He said doctors ensured the nation’s health and deserved the country’s appreciation, particularly during times of crisis such as the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

In a short video posted on Dr Mahathir’s Twitter account, he singled out Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah for commendation, pointing out the latter’s tireless efforts in coordinating Malaysia’s health response to Covid-19.

“I hope we are aware of the roles played by doctors and be thankful for them,” said Dr Mahathir.

“We are being attacked by something the world has never seen before in Covid-19. It is like no other outbreak we have seen before, and none of those were as deadly as Covid-19.

“That is why we would like to say we truly appreciate the work done by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who seems to be working non-stop, night and day. To make sure his officers are taking all the necessary action to prevent this disease from spreading.

“We know his job is not an easy one and so on behalf of me, my wife and the public, we would like to wish all the frontliners and medical personnel Happy Doctors Day,” he added.

The video closed with Dr Siti Hasmah playing a song on a violin.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 43 today while confirmed infections hit 2,767 cases nationwide.