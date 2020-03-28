No issuance of water bill during MCO, says Syarikat Air Melaka

Residents of Seksyen 4 Bangi collect water from taps provided by Pengurusan Air Selangor December 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, March 28 — Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) will not issue water bill to its domestic consumers during the movement control order (MCO) effective March 18 until April 14 to contain Covid-19.

The state water management company said the March water bill would be combined with the April bill when the MCO ends.

“The meter reading operation and the issuance of water bills to the premises will not be carried during the MCO period,” according to SAMB in a posting on its Facebook page here today. — Bernama