KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 159 new positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,320.

He also said there was one more death from Covid-19 this morning. The death toll in Malaysia from the virus now stands at 27.

He added 61 people had been discharged and allowed to return home this morning, bringing the total number of those discharged after treatment to 320.

