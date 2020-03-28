Health D-G: Authorities still searching for 5,084 unscreened tabligh members

A health worker in protective suit swabs a driver’s mouth at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Health Ministry is still looking for 5,084 members of the tabligh group who were involved in the mass gathering at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s daily press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic, the Health director-general said that the government has tested 17,584 members of the group, including their relatives, and found that 1,207 tested positive, with another 4,465 pending results.

“We have actually screened 17,584 members of the group and out of the samples taken 6,648 are negative; 1,207 are positive, 4,645 are still pending and we need to find the 5,084 who have not been tested yet,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He said that the ministry is working closely with the police to encourage those who have not been tested to come forward to government health facilities for the screening.

At the same time, Dr Noor Hisham added that the authorities already have the home addresses of these individuals, saying that they will be found iso that testing can be conducted on them.