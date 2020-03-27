PM: Free internet and additional electricity discounts throughout MCO

Free internet will be offered to all customers at a value of RM600 million starting April 1, 2020 until the movement control order is over. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Free internet will be offered to all existing consumers under the economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

He said that the government will work with telecommunications companies to offer special packages during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“Among the special packages to be offered is free internet for all customers at the value of RM600 million starting April 1, 2020 until the movement control order is over,” he said during his announcement.

Also in the multimedia and communication sector, the government will allocate another RM400 million that will be invested in increasing the coverage and capabilities of networks to ensure availability and quality.

Muhyiddin also announced an additional RM530 million to give discounts on electricity bills for all consumers in stages.

The first 200 kilowatts will be given a 50 per cent discount, while those using between 201 and 300 kilowatts will have a 25 per cent discount. For usage between 301 and 600 kilowatts, a further 15 per cent discount will be accorded.

The discounts will come into force for six months starting April 2020.

“The 2 per cent discount announced before this will continue to be enjoyed by all households,” he said.

The prime minister had previously announced an RM500 million allocation to subsidise 15 per cent of electricity bills for the tourism sector and 2 per cent for commercial, industrial, agriculture and residential use in West Malaysia.



