Covid-19: PM unveils RM250b economic stimulus package

A live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the special Covid-19 stimulus package is seen on a television in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced a RM250 billion economic stimulus package to cushion the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Muhyiddin announced that the economic aid, dubbed the People-Centric Economic Stimulus package (Prihatin), will benefit all segments of the society.

He said RM128 billion will go towards the people’s welfare, RM100 billion to supporting businesses, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and another RM2 billion to strengthening the country's economy.

The prime minister announced cash handouts totaling some RM10 billion for the lower-income B40 and middle-income M40 groups in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

He also announced a RM500 million allocation for the Health Ministry to ramp up its resources.

