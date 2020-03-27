Courts nationwide to remain closed following MCO extension

Courts nationwide will remain close and all trials postponed following the extension of the movement order control. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 27 ― Following the extension of the movement order control (MCO), courts nationwide will remain close and all trials are also postponed.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Court Chief Registrar's Office (PKPMP) Corporate Communication Unit, the case management guidelines are the same as announced on March 17.

Federal Court chief registrar Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, on March 17, had said that proceedings for remands, new cases and bails are to be carried out as usual.

According to the statement, to ensure access to justice during the extension of the MCO's enforcement, parties in civil cases can apply to court for online trial.

The online hearing for civil cases can be done via e-Review system, exchange of emails or video conferencing provided all parties must be in agreement and leave is subject to court's discretion.

The proceedings which can be done online are those at the High Court and the subordinate courts in Peninsular Malaysia where all applications, ex-parte or inter-partes applications must be filed with a certificate of urgency.

For the High Court and subordinate courts in Sabah and Sarawak, all proceedings including mentions, hearings, applications, appeal hearings, mediation, case management, clarifications and decisions on dates which had been fixed earlier can be done via e-Review or video conferencing.

The application for online trials should be made to court via email at least three days before the hearing date or as directed by the court, it said.

Parties involved in video conferencing are also advised to be properly attired.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of MCO until April 14 to contain the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama