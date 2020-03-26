Senior minister: Federal ministers to attend state NSC meetings in effort to streamline MCO guidelines

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision for the ministers to be present at state NSC meetings will be implemented as soon as possible. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — In an effort to streamline the movement control order (MCO) nationwide, a federal minister will immediately be required to attend their respective state’s National Security Council (NSC) meeting, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made today after he chaired a special task force meeting in response to the different measures being taken by some states under the MCO.

“We agree that some states have their own standard operating procedures (SOP) that do not really follow existing guidelines.

“With that, the minister will represent the Cabinet and sit in the state NSC meeting chaired by the mentri besar or chief minister.

“The minister will communicate the federal government’s information and decisions so as to streamline the actions taken by the respective states,” said Ismail during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail said the decision for the ministers to be present at state NSC meetings will be implemented as soon as possible.

“The national NSC has been told to communicate it to their state NSC.

“Perhaps if the state NSC has a meeting tomorrow, the minister will be present as a federal government representative,” said Ismail.

Since March 18, the NSC has provided updates, revisions and additional guidelines during the two-week MCO period.

The authorities finally clarified today that Malaysians are expected to remain at home throughout the MCO to help the country contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and not travel unless absolutely necessary.