Putrajaya declares two-week lockdown in two areas in Kluang, effective midnight

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Putrajaya has announced today an Enhanced movement control order (MCO) in two areas in Simpang Renggam after recording 61 positive cases of Covid-19 there, out of 83 in Kluang.

The Enhanced MCO in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid there will involve 3,570 local residents from 650 families, effective midnight tomorrow until April 9.

“Thos is to prevent Covid-19 infection from spreading out from the areas. This move will allow house-to-house case monitoring activities to be implement in the period of 14 days,” Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement.

