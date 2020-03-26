Penang online face mask scams record losses of RM130,000

Malaysian Armed Forces personnel seen assisting the police at a roadblock to help maintain the movement control order at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — Penang police have received 31 reports on online face masks scams involving losses of RM130,000 since last month, at the start of Covid-19 outbreak.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said suspects were from several syndicates as well as individuals using another person’s identity on Facebook.

“As of now, Penang Commercial CID has identified several individuals who were involved in such cases and efforts to detect them are actively going on.

“There are also syndicates who use mule account for victims to transfer money,” he told Bernama here today.

As such, he advised public to be cautious when buying face masks online and if possible to buy them at shops or pharmacies.

Meanwhile Sahabudin warned public to obey the movement control order (MCO) as strict action would be taken against those who defy the order, unlike during the early implementation of MCO when police were more lenient.

He said from 8pm yesterday until 2pm today, five people including two women were detained for violating MCO and refusing to adhere to police’s instruction to follow the order.

“Starting last night we have taken strict measures by arresting anyone who defy the order and roaming around without valid reasons,” he said.

According to him, since MCO commenced on March 18, police have stopped 37,000 vehicles. — Bernama