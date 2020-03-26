MCO: EPF stops counter services temporarily

EPF has temporarily stopped all face-to-face interactions, including counter services and first-time withdrawals of any kind, in response to the movement control order. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has temporarily stopped all face-to-face interactions, including counter services and first-time withdrawals of any kind, in response to the movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, it said EPF encourages all embers and employers to respond positively to the call to practice active social distancing by the government.

“We are doing so to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and keep everyone safe from harm.

“Members and employers are encouraged to stay at home during the MCO period, we are all in this together, and we will overcome and emerge a stronger Malaysia,” it said.

For general queries, all that needs to be done is drop an email to EPF at https://uqr.to/kwsp/enquiry, for queries concerning i-Lestari withdrawal can be emailed to [email protected], and the submission of maintaining eleven per cent employee contribution can be emailed at [email protected]. — Bernama