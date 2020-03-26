FT minister: Important to have new faces in MPP as most current members are inactive

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today defended the ministry’s decision to sack current members of the Resident Representative Council. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today defended the ministry’s decision to sack current members of the Resident Representative Council (MPP) amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement today, Annuar said that this was due to reports that most Federal Territories MPP (MPPWP) members are inactive or ineffective in carrying out their respective duties.

“After reviewing the briefings and reports on MPPWP, the Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP) felt that there was a need to give MPPWP a breath of fresh air so that they may perform their duties and functions better.

“Based on reports received, most MPPWPs are inactive and have not submitted any reports of activities and expenses as required since they were appointed. In fact, many never submit any reports even when the allocated budget has been spent.

“In addition, the KWP also received many complaints from local residents who were dissatisfied with the MPPWP being inactive and not functioning well,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, 10 Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs had called the ministry’s move to sack MPP members as cruel and inappropriate as they play a crucial role in providing aid to their respective communities.

The PH MPs had stated MPPs in their respective constituencies were dismissed from their services effective March 23, 2020.

Annur also stated that PH MPs may put forward the names of those who they think are worthy to be a member of the MPP.

“So in the interest of the public, the KWP is restructuring the MPPWP and it will be deployed soon. InsyaAllah, the honourable FT MPs can propose the names of individuals who are particularly active and capable in the community to sit on the MPPWP,” he said.