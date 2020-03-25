Minister: RM63.6m aid for Federal Territories, including RM84,000 for feeding the homeless amid shutdown

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Cabinet today approved an aid package under the new “Wilayah Cakna” initiative worth RM63.6 million to help out small businesses, Covid-19 frontliners and patients, and residents in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to help them cope amid the government’s movement control order.
Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that this package with an allocation of RM63,596,650 or RM63.6 million, including an RM84,000 allocation for food for 700 homeless individuals living here until March 31.
From this RM63.6 million package, the bulk of it or RM54.3 million (RM54,296,550) is to help Federal Territories residents comprising of the urban poor, the B40 group, students, homeless, small traders and hawkers, while RM5.9 million (RM5,945,100) is for Covid-19 frontliners comprising of medical and security personnel and the remaining RM3.4 million (RM3,335,000) is for patients, patients-under-investigation (PUI) and victims of Covid-19, he said.
Below is the breakdown of the RM63.6 million package announced by Annuar:
1. Covid-19 frontliners
Food and drinks — RM180,100
Additional equipment — RM500,000
Finances and special allowances for medical personnel and movement control order enforcement personnel — RM5.415 million
2. Covid-19 patients, PUI, and victims
Patients, PUI and victims living costs and charity — RM85,000
Additional respiratory support equipment — RM3.27 million
3. Federal Territories residents and businesses
A. People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) MTEN-DBKL — RM4.96 million
- 40,000 tenants in PPR, PA MTEN-DBKL — One month rent exemption, two months’ rent postponement
- 6,000 buyers of PPR, PA MTEN-DBKL units — Postponement of three months’ payment without late payment penalty for units bought under Skim Pembiayaan Khas Syarikat Perumahan Wilayah Persekutuan, subsidiaries of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan
B. Hawkers and small traders
Kuala Lumpur (RM4.2 million)
- Three-months’ rent exemption for 6,000 hawkers
- One-off RM500 contribution to 17,617 hawkers (bazaars, night markets, food trucks, roadside stalls, mobile hawkers, temporary permits, restricted hours, farmers’ market)
Putrajaya (RM800,000)
- Two months’ rent exemption for Perbadanan Putrajaya premises (food court, public market, food truck)
- Two months’ rent exemption for programme to sell daily necessities at Perbadanan Putrajaya premises
- One-off RM500 contribution to hawkers and small traders
Labuan (RM100,000)
- One-off RM500 contribution to hawkers and small traders
* Total for one-off RM500 for hawkers and small traders in KL, Putrajaya, Labuan is RM11,808,500 or RM11.8 million.
C. Others
Urban poor and B40
Kuala Lumpur (RM6.5 million)
- Food packs to 65,000 poor families, B40 households
Putrajaya (RM100,000)
- Food packs to 1,000 poor, B40 households
- Exemption of late payment penalty for property assessment rates
Homeless
- Food aid for 700 homeless persons until March 31, 2020 — RM84,000
Asnaf zakat (Those eligible to receive aid from obligatory alms collected from Muslims) — RM12.098 million
- Expedite monthly financial aid to 22,000 families
- Special RM500 zakat to each of the 24,196 families
D. Students, cleaning, DBKL and Perbadanan Putrajaya employees
- 90 Pusrawi International College of Medical Sciences (Picoms) students — RM19,500
- 150 Kolej Profesional Baitumal KL students — RM36,150
- Cleaning and disinfection work — RM1 million
- Full monthly wage payment to DBKL and Perbadanan Putrajaya workers that receive daily income.