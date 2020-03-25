Minister: RM63.6m aid for Federal Territories, including RM84,000 for feeding the homeless amid shutdown

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that this package with an allocation of RM63,596,650 or RM63.6 million, including an RM84,000 allocation for food for 700 homeless individuals living here until March 31. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Cabinet today approved an aid package under the new “Wilayah Cakna” initiative worth RM63.6 million to help out small businesses, Covid-19 frontliners and patients, and residents in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to help them cope amid the government’s movement control order.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that this package with an allocation of RM63,596,650 or RM63.6 million, including an RM84,000 allocation for food for 700 homeless individuals living here until March 31.

From this RM63.6 million package, the bulk of it or RM54.3 million (RM54,296,550) is to help Federal Territories residents comprising of the urban poor, the B40 group, students, homeless, small traders and hawkers, while RM5.9 million (RM5,945,100) is for Covid-19 frontliners comprising of medical and security personnel and the remaining RM3.4 million (RM3,335,000) is for patients, patients-under-investigation (PUI) and victims of Covid-19, he said.

Below is the breakdown of the RM63.6 million package announced by Annuar:

Government health workers attend to members of the public at the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic March 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

1. Covid-19 frontliners

Food and drinks — RM180,100

Additional equipment — RM500,000

Finances and special allowances for medical personnel and movement control order enforcement personnel — RM5.415 million

2. Covid-19 patients, PUI, and victims

Patients, PUI and victims living costs and charity — RM85,000

Additional respiratory support equipment — RM3.27 million

3. Federal Territories residents and businesses

A. People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) MTEN-DBKL — RM4.96 million

40,000 tenants in PPR, PA MTEN-DBKL — One month rent exemption, two months’ rent postponement

6,000 buyers of PPR, PA MTEN-DBKL units — Postponement of three months’ payment without late payment penalty for units bought under Skim Pembiayaan Khas Syarikat Perumahan Wilayah Persekutuan, subsidiaries of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan

Customers pack food to go at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

B. Hawkers and small traders

Kuala Lumpur (RM4.2 million)

Three-months’ rent exemption for 6,000 hawkers

One-off RM500 contribution to 17,617 hawkers (bazaars, night markets, food trucks, roadside stalls, mobile hawkers, temporary permits, restricted hours, farmers’ market)

Putrajaya (RM800,000)

Two months’ rent exemption for Perbadanan Putrajaya premises (food court, public market, food truck)

Two months’ rent exemption for programme to sell daily necessities at Perbadanan Putrajaya premises

One-off RM500 contribution to hawkers and small traders

Labuan (RM100,000)

One-off RM500 contribution to hawkers and small traders

* Total for one-off RM500 for hawkers and small traders in KL, Putrajaya, Labuan is RM11,808,500 or RM11.8 million.

C. Others

Urban poor and B40

Kuala Lumpur (RM6.5 million)

Food packs to 65,000 poor families, B40 households

Putrajaya (RM100,000)

Food packs to 1,000 poor, B40 households

Exemption of late payment penalty for property assessment rates

Homeless

Food aid for 700 homeless persons until March 31, 2020 — RM84,000

The homeless can still be seen everywhere around the Kuala Lumpur city centre March 21, 2020, on the fourth day of the movement control order enforced to control the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Asnaf zakat (Those eligible to receive aid from obligatory alms collected from Muslims) — RM12.098 million

Expedite monthly financial aid to 22,000 families

Special RM500 zakat to each of the 24,196 families

D. Students, cleaning, DBKL and Perbadanan Putrajaya employees