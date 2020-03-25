Johor rolls out additional RM17.5m aid in response to Covid-19 shutdown extension (VIDEO)

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) announces incentives worth RM17.5 million following today’s extension of the MCO to April 14. — Picture courtesy of Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

JOHOR BARU, March 25 — In light of the nationwide movement control order (MCO) extension to April 14, the Johor government has announced incentives worth RM17.5 million which are expected to have a positive impact on the state.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the figure will see 15 additional incentives that will prioritise the well-being of Johoreans during the Covid-19 crisis.

“On behalf of the state government, I would like to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the additional incentives under the Economic Stimulus Package announced on March 23, including the allocation of RM130 million to the states to assist the respective state governments in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

“In situations where the country is facing the Covid-19 outbreak, the state government is also committed with the federal government in announcing several initiatives to alleviate the burden of frontliners and the people of Johor who are facing difficulty,” said Hasni.

He said this during a “live” broadcast on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier, Hasni said the state government has agreed to allocate RM150 million for 32 incentives in the state economic stimulus package to address the Covid-19 crisis.

“On March 20, I announced six incentives with a total allocation of RM12.5 million.

“Today, I announce 15 incentives with an allocation of RM17.5 million which are expected to have a positive impact on everyone.

“The remaining 11 incentives involving RM120 million will be announced from time to time,” said Hasni.

Among the incentives were a special allocation for the purchase of additional equipment and other basic necessities to be coordinated by the Johor State Health Department, food supplies for the police and Armed Forces during the implementation of the MCO, exemption of rental to tenants of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Government Rental Homes in Johor.

Others include reducing and extending various payments, rental and fees under the local authorities as well as providing funds for the purchase of face masks for the people of Johor who have to work in essential services during the MCO period.

At the same time, all local authorities throughout Johor are directed to increase spending in an effort to expand disinfection and sterilisation work in Covid-18 risk areas.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said the state government will continue to identify additional incentives to be announced from time to time to help reduce the burden faced by the people of Johor and those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“On this occasion, I also wish to express my sincere thanks to His Majesty the Sultan of Johor, Her Majesty the Permaisuri of Johor, His Highness the Crown Prince of Johor and the entire Johor royal family for their concern in providing personal assistance,” he said.

Hasni also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all frontline personnel and civil servants as well as the people of Johor for their cooperation and commitment to addressing the Covid-19 situation.

He added that the state government also thanked the private sector, individual donors and public for their cooperation and commitment to the government in these difficult times.

“Therefore, I urge more companies and the private sector to come forward to assist the government by providing financial assistance to the Johor State Disaster Fund and handing out other assistance such as necessities to the Johor State Disaster Management Committee,” said Hasni.