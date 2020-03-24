Senior minister orders those who have travelled back to their hometowns to stay put

Heavy traffic is seen along the LDP on day seven of the movement control order in Petaling Jaya March 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The government has ordered those who have balik kampung (returned to their hometown) to stay put at where they are now.

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that those who have gone back to their hometowns are not allowed to travel back to the cities or to a different state following the interstate and interdistrict ban.

“Today we noticed that the traffic congestion in many cities has reduced. Many roads are empty and this shows people are abiding by the movement control order (MCO).

“However, the trend we are seeing now is that those who have gone back to their hometown have now decided to come back to the cities,” he said in a press conference this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri also said that the police are carrying out roadblocks at 23 highways nationwide to stop people from traveling back to the cities.

“Those wanting to travel back to the cities have been asked to go back by the police personnel stationed at the tolls.

“Therefore, we also urge those who are planning to return to cities from their hometown to cancel their trips,” he said.

He also said that the police have conducted a total of 1,029 roadblocks yesterday in which 163,687 vehicles were checked.

He also added that 2,481 spot checks were carried out by police in various locations nationwide.

“Police may also change the way they operate as I have said before they won’t just advice, but take legal action to those who obstruct the police and fail to follow their orders and instructions.

“Based on the statistics, a total of 690 police reports were lodged, 46 investigation papers have been opened and 28 individuals have been arrested so far,” he said.

Separately, Ismail Sabri also said that the compliance rate of the MCO has increased to 95 per cent today.

“Yesterday, the rate was at 92 per cent and today it has increased another 3 per cent.

“This is because of the cooperation from the police, Armed Forces, Malaysian Civil Defense Force, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and also the local authorities. I thank the people for their awareness on this matter,” he said.



