Hannah Yeoh tests negative for Covid-19, reveals others who were involved in meeting with Bandar Kuching MP

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — DAP MP Hannah Yeoh said she has tested negative for Covid-19, also revealing in a photograph of who were the MPs that had met Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a meeting that resulted in the latter being tested for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Yeoh wrote that everyone at this meeting had subsequently received tests for Covid-19.

“A group of young MPs had a meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir on 12 March 2020 (this was before the Government announced a ban on mass gathering and movement control order). When we heard that Bandar Kuching MP had been tested positive for Covid-19, all of us at the meeting also got ourselves tested.

“Thankful to God that my test result came back negative,” she wrote.

“Also just received the good news that Bandar Kuching MP has recovered and was just discharged from hospital tonight. May those who are infected around the world find speedy recovery and may Malaysia heal from this soonest,” she added.

Besides Yeoh and Dr Mahathir, those in the photograph include Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Parti Warisan Sabah’s Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii, DAP’s Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, DAP’s Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, DAP’s Sandakan MP Vivian Wong, and Parti Warisan Sabah’s Sepanggar MP Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir revealed how he had unknowingly come into close contact with an individual who would later test positive for Covid-19.

He said he met a group of young MPs from Pakatan Harapan on March 12 and they had asked to take a group photo with him, noting that he did not think much of it then as he did not think they would be infected.

Dr Mahathir, who has reportedly tested negative for Covid-19, yesterday also warned about the threat posed by Covid-19, which has no cure yet and spoke about the importance of keeping one’s distance to avoid being infected.

Yii, the Bandar Kuching MP who tested positive for Covid-19 but has been discharged last night, had on March 15 announced that he was notified of his close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case .

On March 17, Yii revealed that his test results for Covid-19 the previous night came in positive.

Yii explained that he had contact with Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu on March 2, but Yii said that he himself had not shown any symptoms of the Covid-19 infection in the 14 days after that and even after he was warded.

News reports on March 15 said that Wong had tested positive for Covid-19 .



