Five more investigated over Covid-19 fake news

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), has recorded the statements of five suspects who allegedly spread fake news on Covid-19.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the five suspects were in addition to the six people who were already charged for the offence.

“All the suspects were investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and PDRM will continue to work together through the Cyber Crime Committee to address the ongoing dissemination of fake news, especially on Covid-19, that can mislead and create anxiety among Malaysians,” he said on his official Twitter page, #MalaysiaBebasCovid19.

Prior to this, Saifuddin said whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, could be charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and face an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Whoever distributes content that is obscene, false & threatening to others, Saifuddin said the offence is punishable with fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both, under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama