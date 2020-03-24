As payday looms, senior minister urges Malaysians not to forget social distancing at banks, ATMs

Ismail Sabri urged Malaysians to avoid crowding banks outlets and automated teller machine to perform cash withdrawals. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysians must not discard precautions against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in their rush to withdraw their March salaries, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

With salaries due to be paid out starting tomorrow, he said Malaysians must avoid crowding banks outlets and automated teller machine (ATM) to perform cash withdrawals.

“In the next few days salaries will be credited into people’s account by their employers and we expected that there would be congestion at the banks and ATMs.

“Therefore, we urge the public to not crowd the banks and ATMs,” he said in a press conference this afternoon.

Health authorities have repeatedly said that maintaining a distance of at least one metre from others was adequate to safeguard against infection.

However, Ismail Sabri said the government could deploy security personnel to ensure social distancing is maintained at banks and ATMs if Malaysians do not comply with the advice.

“We might do this so that the social distancing order is followed by the public when making the salary withdrawal,” he said.

“We will also request help from the auxiliary police who work with the banks and bank securities to help us in this matter,” he added.

Malaysia is in its sixth day of a two-week movement control order that was enforced to try and contain Covid-19.