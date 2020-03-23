PM: NSC will decide whether to impose one or two-week extension on MCO

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the National Security Council (NSC) will decide on whether to impose an additional one to two-week extension to the existing 14-day movement control order (MCO) currently enforced nationwide until March 31.

Muhyiddin said the NSC will convene a meeting to deliberate whether to extend the MCO further after taking into account the improvements made by the Health Ministry and the cooperation of all including tabligh attendees who have yet to come forward for screening.

“We will look into it. If the data and figures are lower than what is observed now before the end of the MCO period ends, NSC will convene a meeting to decide whether existing measures taken are sufficient or there needs to be an extension of a week or two.

“This we will study and announce in due time,” he said at a special press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

This follows after Malaysia registered its 11th Covid-19 death today with 1,306 Covid-19 cases reported to date.

On March 18, Muhyiddin had warned that the MCO could be extended if its objective to contain the Covid-19 outbreak is not achieved.

