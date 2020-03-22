PJ police chief: MCO measures will be maintained, sharp drop in those disregarding order

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Petaling Jaya police today said it will not leave any stones unturned in enforcing the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) despite seeing an improved public compliance level, five days after the order took effect.

Petaling Jaya recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data published by Ministry of Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

Petaling Jaya Police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said existing MOC measures will be maintained until further notice as he had observed a sharp drop in those disregarding the order since it took effect on Wednesday.

“It has drastically dropped but we won’t take our chances. It is very different from the first day.

“The public has also started to embrace it. There are some who resist, but we advise and educate them.

“So far, we are sticking to the current measures unless we get further instructions from the higher-up,” he said in a press conference after briefing a platoon of armed forces personnel here.

He also said the police were prepared to assist the Health Ministry in bringing individuals for Covid-19 screening after confirming receiving information on the identities of participants of the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering residing in the district.

“Yes, there are a number of them in Petaling Jaya.

“We have been informed and we are ready to assist the Health Ministry in approaching these tabligh members,” he said while declining to reveal the number of those identified.

It is understood that the Petaling Jaya district police would be assisted by the 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment from Bentong, Pahang consisting of 31 army personnel including one commissioned officer with the rank of lieutenant.

Nik Ezanee said four to five roadblocks would be manned round the clock daily in the district with Kampung Medan, Taman Dato Harun, major highways such as LDP and Federal Highway.

Each roadblock would also be manned by seven police and armed forces personnel in four shifts of six hours each.

Nik Ezanee added that armed forces personnel are also strictly supporting the police in terms of manpower and are not allowed to use their firearms.

Meanwhile the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) multi-purpose hall at Taman Dato Harun here has also been turned into a makeshift accommodation for the armed forces personnel.

On Friday, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Malaysian Armed Forces will deploy on Sunday to assist civilian authorities in enforcing the MCO.

Malaysia entered the fifth day of the movement restriction order that will last until March 31.