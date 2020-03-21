Selangor govt implements additional rules under movement control order

Police personnel inspects a vehicle at a roadblock in Subang Jaya on Day Two of the movement control order March 19, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Selangor state government has set additional rules in relation to the movement control order (MCO) to help control the Covid-19 infection rate.

In a new list of rules issued by the Selangor state government today, eateries, food stall and restaurants are only allowed to be open from 6am to midnight.

Hypermarkets and convenient stores are also only allowed to operate from their respective opening hours to midnight.

Parcel, food and raw material deliveries are also only allowed to operate from 6am to midnight, while street hawkers and food trucks are not allowed to operate during the MCO.

The list allows for public and wholesale markets to operate from 5am to 4pm while night markets and farmer’s market are not allowed.

The list also ordered for numbers of persons representing a single household to buy daily essentials to be reduced.

The new measures allow for vehicle workshops and towing service to only be available from 9am to 4pm, while services like launderettes and carwash are not allowed.

Fuel stations are allowed to operate as usual with the caveat that their respective convenient stores are limited to operate until midnight only.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also said that only one representative of a family is allowed to go out to purchase the daily essential under Movement Control Order (MCO).

Fadilah said that this is already in the basic government policy for the order’s enforcement to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.