Kelantan and Terengganu implement limited business operating hours, other states follow suit

A deserted Pantai Cahaya Bulan as the Kelantan State Government starts to impose movement control order in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — State authorities nationwide are beginning to tighten enforcement by granting operating permission to only certain retailers and business premises in accordance with the current movement control order (MCO).

Among those given permission are sundry shops and 24-hour convenience stores, which can operate until the times stipulated in their respective states.

Kelantan and Terengganu are the earliest to enforce it by allowing the premises to operate from 7 am to 7 pm or 7 am to 6 pm only in line with the MCO.

The Kota Bharu-Bandaraya Islam Municipal Council allows all markets to operate from 7 am to 2 pm, while other premises can operate from 7 am to 7 pm as stipulated in the notice issued yesterday.

This involves limited food outlets, delivery, drive-through and take-away services as well as supermarkets, sundry shops, 24-hour convenience stores, petrol stations, clinics and pharmacies.

The Kuala Terengganu City Council also issued the same directive, with additional approval given to vehicle repair and service centres to operate from 9 am to 2 pm; clinics from 7 am to 9.30 pm only; and the Gong Pauh wholesale market from 3 am to 9 am only.

This move is set to be enforced in other states tomorrow, including in Selangor following a directive by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari that restaurants and 24-hour eateries obeyed orders issued under the MCO, which is until March 31.

In a statement, he said coordinated action needed to be taken to enforce additional actions following the MCO and that the Selangor government took a serious view of those who still ignored the stay-home order as well as other critical requirements outlined.

Melaka also adopted a similar move whereby all eateries — drive-through outlets, sundry shops and 24-hour convenience stores — are ordered to close from 7 pm to 7 am.

“All supermarkets must cease operations from 7 pm. Hawker stalls, including food trucks, must be closed from 6 pm to 7 am. Petrol stations can operate as usual but their grocery stores must be closed from 8 pm to 6 am.

“Markets will be closed from 2 pm to 6 am, while night markets, morning markets and farmers’ markets are not allowed to operate,” the state government said in a statement.

The same restriction is imposed in Penang after the government ordered all hawker stalls, including those selling food by the roadside at the Air Itam, Bayan Baru, Perak Road and Jelutong markets, to be closed from tomorrow to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Penang Island City Council Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the move was taken because many people still thronged these places despite the MCO being enforced on Wednesday.

Yew said that beginning tomorrow, the Penang City Council will take enforcement action against any business premises violating the MCO, including sealing and withdrawing their business licences.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO, to help stem the spread of the virus, restricts movements and bans mass gatherings nationwide, including religious, sports, social and cultural activities. — Bernama