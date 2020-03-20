Business as usual at Pasir Pinji, Pasir Puteh markets as confusion remains over Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

A customer buys vegetables at the Pasar Pinji market in Ipoh March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 20 — Businesses at the Pasir Pinji and Pasir Puteh markets continued operating today as public confusion persisted over the Movement Control Order now in effect to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Malaysia.

Malay Mail visited both markets and saw traders still open for customers to buy essential items.

No Ipoh City Council (MBI) enforcement members were seen at either market during the visits but police patrolled the area to remind the public about the movement control order.

A seafood seller at Pasir Putih Market who wanted to be known only as Dsek, 39, said traders were shocked earlier today after receiving orders from enforcement officers to close shop.

“A notice was given by the enforcement officers to close our business tomorrow. However, later they took back the notice,” he told Malay Mail when met at the market.

Dsek said that only a few of the traders were informed about the notice before it was withdrawn.

“Some traders were confused on which orders to be followed as the one announced by the government three days ago allow markets to open,” he said.

A fruit trader who asked to be named only by his surname Lim said that he did not receive any orders to close his stall.

“I did not receive any orders, but some of the trades said the market will be closed. I will continue to open my shop unless there is an official order by the authorities,” he said.

Lee, a tofu (bean curd) seller, said that the government should clarify this matter as traders might suffer losses if the information were disseminated at last minute.

“For example, making tofu requires a day long process. If there is a ban then they should inform us early so that we don’t have to prepare the food we sell.

“If they inform us late, then we can not sell the food. It will be a loss to us,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, a city council worker stationed at the Pasir Puteh Market and who did not want to be named said that there were no orders to close the market from the council.

“As far as I am concerned, there were no orders by the authorities to close the market,” he told Malay Mail briefly when met outside the market.

The confusion arose after Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh and Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee issued a statement claiming that MBI had ordered the market to be closed.

Wong said on his Facebook posting that he had confirmed with MBI over the closure order.

While Lee, who issued a statement on the closure order said that his statement was based on the information he received from Wong and Menglembu assemblyman Steven Chaw.

“Initially, I was informed by the Perak Police Chief and MBI’s Secretary yesterday that markets will not be closed.

“However, Wong and Chaw was then informed by the Ipoh Mayor that the markets will be closed temporarily. My statement was based on the information I received,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBI denied that all markets in Ipoh were ordered to close following the movement control order.

Mayor Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said in a statement that all grocers and convenience stores, supermarkets, markets, and wholesale markets will be operating as usual, except for night markets and farmer’s markets.