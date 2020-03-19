Sime Darby Group CEO tests positive for Covid-19

Sime Darby Berhad (SDB) group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson has tested positive for Covid-19. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — After its chairman, now Sime Darby Berhad (SDB) group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson, has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the group confirmed Jeffri had contracted the virus and was now in quarantine and receiving medical attention.

This comes two days after it was revealed that SDB and Velesto Energy Berhad chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad had been preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Group confirms that its group CEO has not visited any SDB premises in the last 16 days.

“Any known employees who have been in contact with the group CEO over this period have been placed on self-quarantine and are undergoing the requisite medical examinations,” the statement read.

SDB said they are working with the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of its employees, including undertaking contact tracing to determine those who have been in contact with Jeffri.

SDB has closed all their premises from 18 till 31 march in line with the government's directive and have instituted its business continuity plan to ensure minimal disruptions to operations by allowing employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, it said operations will be handled by the groups Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“In ensuring the continuity of the group’s business, the Group Chief Financial Officer, Mustamir Mohamad, has assumed the responsibilities of the group CEO during his Absence.

“SDB is committed to doing its part in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 and will make further announcements as and when there are new developments,” read the statement.