MAHB: Airports continue to operate during movement control order

A woman sips on cup of coffee next to a flight information screen at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 18, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said airports will continue to operate during the 14-days movement control order (MCO) as airports are categorised as an essential service.

According to its list of frequently asked questions released today, MAHB said there are currently no restrictions on both international and domestic flight operations.

“Any decision to cancel flights will be at the discretion of the airline companies, and passengers are advised to check with the respective airline companies on their flight schedules,” it said.

Malaysian citizens and permanent residents are not allowed to travel abroad for holidays during this period, while Malaysian diplomats serving abroad are allowed to leave the country.

Those holding work permits from third countries who wish to return to their place of work are allowed to do so but may not re-enter before March 31.

“You will be required to produce the necessary documents at the point of departure,” it said.

Meanwhile, local citizens and permanent residents, spouses as well as children of citizens holding long-term passes as well as foreign diplomats serving in Malaysia are allowed enter Malaysia from abroad during the MCO period.

However, all expatriate, student, dependent, temporary work and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) pass holders are not allowed to enter Malaysia during the period, and if their passes expire while in their respective countries, they will be allowed to enter once the MCO is lifted.

“Please note that all entries into Malaysia will have to undergo health screening at the point of entry and subsequently undergo self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” MAHB said, adding that airline and cargo crews including private jet crews are also required to go through the screening process before immigration clearance.

Transit and connecting flights passengers who do not require immigration clearance are also allowed to board their connecting flights.

“Please note that inter-terminal (KLIA-KLIA2 or KLIA2-KLIA) transit will not be possible during MCO period,” it said.

Malaysian and foreign visitors are not allowed to fly from Peninsula Malaysia to East Malaysia and vice versa.

“However, Sabahans and Sarawakians who are already in West Malaysia before the MCO implementation and wish to return to their respective states will be allowed to do so.

“They are required to show their previous flight ticket and identity certification or passport to clear immigration,” it said.

The same rule applies to those from Peninsula Malaysia who are currently in Sabah and Sarawak and wish to return to Peninsula Malaysia.

Furthermore, pharmacies, supermarkets and convenience stores selling essential items at the airports are allowed to operate during the MCO, while dine-ins are not allowed at the food and beverages outlets.

MAHB said all public transport services to and from the airport are available, however, their operation frequency may be reduced. — Bernama