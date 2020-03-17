Police to enforce movement control order, says Armed Forces chief

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks to reporters outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The armed forces will not be involved in implementing the movement control order to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

“For now, the Royal Malaysia Police will determine all enforcement duties following the announcement on the (imposition of the) order,” he said.

Affendi said this to Bernama when asked whether armed forces personnel would be involved in enforcing the order issued by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

He also explained that the declaration of the order would not affect the operations and deployment of officers and personnel at the country’s borders and waters.

“Operations in the border and the country’s waters will continue as normal but non-essential training will be reduced,” he said.

Muhyiddin announced that Malaysia would be placed under the nationwide movement control order from March 18 to March 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This is the first time Malaysia has enforced such an order.

The order was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.

Covid-19 cases rose sharply in the country with 190 new confirmed cases reported yesterday and 125 today, bringing the total to 553 as of noon yesterday.

Of these, 511 people are hospitalised while 42 people have recovered and been discharged. — Bernama